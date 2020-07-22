Number of new coronavirus infections hits record high - again

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which is under the IDF's intelligence department, on Wednesday morning reported that a record high of 1,971 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed since Tuesday.

The number of active coronavirus cases currently stands at 31,011, in itself a record, and includes 257 patients who are seriously ill with the disease.

On Tuesday, 25,000 coronavirus tests were conducted, and nearly 8% of them turned out positive. Israel has so far seen 425 deaths from coronavirus.

Another 22,983 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center's statistics, the highest number of active cases is in Jerusalem, where 4,651 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Jerusalem is followed by Bnei Brak, with 2,334 cases, and Tel Aviv with 2,017 active cases. Ashdod, a southern port city, has 1,122 coronavirus cases.