Israel cuts coronavirus quarantine time

The Israeli Health Ministry is easing up the mandatory quarantine regulations for coronavirus patients, cutting the time patients must remain in isolation from two weeks to 10 days from the onset symptoms.

"The Health Ministry has adopted the recommendations of the World Health Organization and shortened the recovery and isolation periods in some cases," the ministry said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Recent research has shown that nine days after symptoms begin, the risk of spreading the disease is very low.

Under the new regulations put out by the Health Ministry, a person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus and experienced symptoms will be considered to have recovered 10 days after he or she first experienced symptoms, plus three additional days to confirm that the symptoms have ended.

In such a case, the patient may consider him or herself free of all restrictions, and does not require further examination.

A person who was infected with the virus but had no symptoms will be considered recovered, and able to leave quarantine, 10 days after being diagnosed, and will not require any further examination.

Patients who had symptoms but do not know exactly when they began will be considered to have recovered 10 days after they were diagnosed, plus three additional days to ensure that they do not have symptoms.