Adelsons give $25 million to Republican super PAC controlled by Mitch McConnell

Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam, donated a total of $25 million to a Republican super PAC trying to ensure that Republicans maintain the majority in the U.S. Senate.

A filing made Monday with the Federal Election Commission show that the billionaire casino mogul and his physician wife each wrote a check last month for $12.5 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, according to reports. The Republican fund, which is controlled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, raised a total of $30 million in June.

It was the couple’s largest donation for the 2020 campaign.

Super PACs can spend an unlimited amount with the caveat that they do not work directly with a political candidate.

A newspaper reported in February, citing three unnamed Republican fundraisers, that the Adelsons plan to spend $100 million to elect Republicans and reelect President Donald Trump.

The Adelsons are known for their generosity to Republicans, pro-Israel causes and medical research. They typically spend tens of millions of dollars on the campaigns of Senate Republicans.