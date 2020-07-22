US reports more than 1,000 new daily deaths from COVID-19

US reports 1,029 new deaths from COVID-19, setting a new daily record for the first time in July.

The US on Tuesday reported more than 1,000 new daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in July, The Hill reports.

While not close to the high of 2,752 set on April 15 during the peak of the pandemic in New York state and the Northeast, the 1,029 deaths reported on Tuesday underscores the challenge the pandemic still presents for states.

Nevada, Oregon and Tennessee all reported a new record for single-day deaths, according to The New York Times database.

The spike of the virus around the country has caused the seven-day average of daily new deaths to rise from 475 in early July to 786 on Monday.

Other than two times in late June when New York state and New Jersey reported a large number of deaths from unknown dates, Tuesday marked the first time that the US had surpassed 1,000 deaths in a day since June 9.

Also on Tuesday, nearly 60,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported, below the seven-day average of 66,432. The record for new daily cases was set last Thursday, when over 75,000 new cases were documented.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump warned that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to "get worse before it gets better."

"Some areas of our country are doing very well. Others are doing less well. It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better," Trump said at his first formal White House virus briefing since the end of April.

Trump urged Americans to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.