Former Israeli security officials thank Dems for opposing sovereignty

A group of 41 Israeli former senior security officials sent a letter to Democratic Congressmen Jan Schakowsky, Brad Schneider, Ted Deutch, and David Price thanking them for authoring a letter opposing Israeli moves to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, Jewish Insider reported.

“We commend you on building such a broad coalition of Members of Congress to join you in signing this letter,” the former officials said in their letter. "We consider it a further manifestation of the broad-based support for the kind of Israel we have fought for on the battlefield and continue to strive for, one that is strong and safe, maintains a solid Jewish majority for generations to come, all while upholding the values of democracy and equality as enshrined in our Declaration of Independence."

Among the signatories of the letter are former Mossad heads Tamir Pardo, Danny Yatom and Shabtai Shavit, former ISA heads Ami Ayalon and Yaakov Peri, former Deputy Defense Minister Efraim Sneh, and several former IDF officials.

Last month, 191 House Democrats signed a letter to Israeli leaders opposing any move to apply Israeli sovereignty in any part of Judea and Samaria.

In the letter, the Democratic lawmakers warned that “unilateral annexation would likely jeopardize Israel’s significant progress on normalization with Arab states at a time when closer cooperation can contribute to countering shared threats.”

“Unilateral annexation risks insecurity in Jordan, with serious ancillary risks to Israel,” they added, saying that "unilateral annexation could create serious problems for Israel with its European friends and other partners around the world. We do not see how any of these acute risks serve the long-term interest of a strong, secure Israel.”