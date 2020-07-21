Fashion consultant tells Arutz Sheva: 'We're in a state of war'

Designer and fashion consultant Moshik Glamin yesterday participated in the launch of the self-employed protest that involves consolidating tax money of thousands of businesses, and spoke to Arutz Sheva about the logic behind it.

"We choose to pay our taxes together, and in this way stop being invisible to the State and start a dialogue with them," Glamin told Arutz Sheva.

"We choose to start showing them that they must also care and give to us and not just take," he added. "What's happening right now is that business in the country is collapsing and the businesses of my friends are in a very difficult and worrying situation.

"There's still a long way to go. We have before us a situation that's a state of war. That is how it should be treated. When you look at these businesses, they knew how to take all the good from them and propel the Israeli economy for years, now you have to help them."

Protest organizers aspire to leverage political power by incorporating tens of thousands of businesses under one accounting firm, but are not interested in reaching a state of stopping tax payments to the State. "I believe that when we unite tens of thousands of people we'll never have to take down the counter," Glamin said.

"I believe this mechanism could remain off forever," he added. "But the very fact that we'll create it will already bring the government and the people responsible for the Israeli economy to a state of fear, to a state where they should see us as partners in what is happening in the economy, partners in the successes that Israel has."

Glamin has businesses in the field of design and fashion consulting in Israel. He said, "I've been badly damaged by coronavirus. I'm still on my feet, my business is continuing as usual, but I'm already feeling the economic impact, and I know that in the future I'll feel it more."

Glamin added: "I have to say that my situation is great relative to the people I meet, relative to the people I see on the street. I live in Ramat Gan, I don't live on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv; the situation's difficult. And it won't matter how much I or my friends donate; if the State doesn't take responsibility, the situation will only deteriorate."