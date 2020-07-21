State Department: 2 Chinese hackers struck hundreds of companies over 10 years

Hackers allegedly stole 'hundreds of millions of dollars' in trade secrets over 10 years.

The US State Department announced Tuesday that two Chinese hackers were being charged with attempting to steal American coronavirus information.

According to the statement, Chinese Nationals Li Xiaoyu, 34, and Dong Jiazhi, 31, allegedly stole "hundreds of millions of dollars" in trade secrets over the course of a decade, including research on a coronavirus coronavirus vaccine.

The pair are accused of hacking hundreds of companies and government organizations over the years.