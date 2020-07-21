Benny Gantz: 'We'll set up 13 coronavirus hotels for haredim'

About 4,000 sick and isolated so far evacuated to hotels adapted for haredim: 'Entire security system mobilized for challenge to save lives'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz today arrived together with Shas MK Moshe Arbel, IDF Home Front Commander Major General Uri Gordin, and senior Defense Ministry officials, on a tour of the Prima Hotel in Jerusalem, tailored to the needs of the haredi community.

To date, eleven coronavirus hotels adapted to haredi needs have been staffed, hosting about 4,000 carriers, sick, and isolated. By the end of the week, two more hotels adapted to the needs of this community will be opened.

Gantz said at the end of the tour: "We're expanding the activities of the coronavirus hotels and making them accessible to the haredi public and the entire Israeli public, with the aim of ratcheting up the war on coronavirus. The entire security system is mobilized for the challenge in order to save lives."

Earlier today, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein convened a press conference at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, criticizing the conduct of the Corona Committee in the Knesset.

“I don’t know why some of these people are optimistic about a slowing of the upward trend” of the virus’ spread, said Edelstein. “The numbers are still very worrying. Unfortunately, we’re having trouble passing even minimal restrictions on businesses.

“Resistance is building over everything. I understand the feeling of citizens who feel confused. That's not a result of Health Ministry decisions. The confusion comes from resistance from the Knesset and within the government.

“Coronavirus doesn’t distinguish between Left and Right, between coalition and opposition.”

The Health Minister attacked the conduct of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee: “The behavior of the Coronavirus Committee will force us into a full nationwide lockdown. While we’re bickering about this or that restaurant seat, the downward spiral will affect us all.

"My heart goes out to all the businessmen. They must receive very significant assistance from the Treasury. But if we really want a reason for optimism we must all mobilize to lower the infection rates. That way we can reach numbers we can keep under control and learn to live in the coronavirus routine."

In addition, Minister Edelstein referred to the reinforcement of the health system with 2,000 nurses, 400 doctors, and a budget of billions for readiness to treat coronavirus: "The health care system has been starved for years. Together with my colleague Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, we worked to quickly correct the deep problems created in the system and significantly strengthen coronavirus treatment. We established that health is above all. I'm glad that we were able to quickly reach the proper and best possible result. A system that has longed for budgets and standards, receives the oxygen it so desperately needs. A system that's been neglected receives the attention it deserves."

"This isn't the end, but it's a good start to strengthening the medical system in Israel, the system with the best people in the world, which is getting the recognition it deserves as a national priority. This is good news for citizens, doctors, and nurses. An end to neglect and a new page of investment that will move the health system forward," Edelstein declared.

During his visit to Rambam Hospital, the Health Minister toured the coronavirus ward at the underground hospital that is being prepared in case of need, where he watched a special exercise in treating coronavirus patients. Later in the day, the Minister will also visit Laniado Hospital in Netanya.

The Knesset Coronavirus Committee this morning voted to reject new government rules banning on-site dining at restaurants across the country, paving the way the reopening of dining establishments.

In the latest defeat for the government, which has had multiple decisions aimed at curbing coronavirus spread overturned, the Committee restored the previous rules for restaurants, which allows not only takeout orders and delivery, but also on-site dining for up to 20 people indoors and 30 additional diners outdoors.

Committee Chairwoman MK Yifat Shasha-Biton said during Committee deliberation that the government can still set rules aimed at minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus in restaurants.

“I hope the government will bring a proposal next week that will normalize the status of dining both indoors and outdoors.”

Coalition Chairman Likud MK Miki Zohar lambasted the Knesset Coronavirus Committee over its decision, saying “You’re leading this country to a lockdown in a month.”

The committee’s decision comes just hours after the government’s ban on dining at restaurants went into effect at 5:00 a.m., forcing the closure of dining areas at establishments across the country.

While the government is empowered to pass restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus without passing laws in the Knesset, the rules must be approved by the Knesset within one week of their passage by the government.