Prof. Gabi Barbash chosen to lead national fight against coronavirus

Former Health Minister director general and former head of Ichilov Hospital agrees to take charge of fight against COVID-19.

Professor Gabi Barbash has agreed to lead the government's campaign against the coronavirus after several days of talks, Channel 12 News reported.

Barbash, who has formerly served as director of Ichilov Hospital and director-general of the Health Ministry, has risen to fame recently due to his expert commentary on the efforts to combat the coronavirus in Israel.

It is not clear what authority Barbash will have in his new position.

The Health Ministry announced that 1,855 new coronavirus patients were diagnosed over the last 24 hours.

260 patients are in serious condition, 78 of whom are on ventilators. Health officials warn that the healthcare system could collapse if the number of patients in serious condition reaches 800.

There are currently 29,883 active coronavirus cases in Israel, while 22,382 people have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll stands at 422.