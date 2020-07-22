Ex-Shin Bet agent rips police 'excessive force' on protesters

Former Shin Bet agent Gonen Ben Itzhak discusses recent anti-Netanyahu protests, claims police broke the law in dispersing the crowds.

i24NEWS ,

Left-wing protesters in Jerusalem
Left-wing protesters in Jerusalem
Hezki Baruch

