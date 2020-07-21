A perfect two-day mini-vacation in Tel Aviv

Feel like you need to take a little break? If so, try a two-day vacation in Tel Aviv, one of the best locations for a short vacation.

You worked so hard recently that you feel you need to take a little break, even if its for just two days.

If that's so, Tel Aviv is the best city for a short vacation for many reasons. First, it is one of the biggest cities of Israel, so there are a lot of things there. Second, you can easily go from place to place, due to the comfortable public transport that takes you anyway you want. And finally, Tel-Aviv has some nice people that always ready to help you with directions, in case your GPS is not working.

What to do in Tel Aviv

The big city offers tourists a lot of things to do on their vacation, whether you like visiting the museums or just like spending some time on the beach. Let's see several good places you can see in Tel Aviv:

Tel Aviv Museum of Art

If you are an artist or just adore artistic masterpieces whenever you see them, Tel Aviv Museum of Art is a place for you. This museum contains beautiful works of some famous artists like Picasso, Monet and Henry Moore, as well as Israeli artists. Some notable pieces are those of Alois Breyer's prints and renderings of Ukrainian synagogues destroyed in World War II.

Location: 27 Shaul Ha-Melech Boulevard

Historical Houses in Bialik Street

Architecture lovers can find their place in Bialik Street. The street has several historical houses like the house of the famous artist Reuven Rubin, which was turned into a museum. Not so far away stands the Bialik House, where lived the poet Chaim Nachman Bialik. And if you want to learn more about the history of Tel-Aviv, just visit Beit Ha'ir museum.

Beit Hatefutsoth

Beit Hatefutsoth is also known as Museum of the Jewish People or the Diaspora Museum. In this special museum people learn about the Jewish history throughout various exhibits, that include models and films that show the Jewish lives in the past centuries. In addition, there is a relatively new children's exhibition including multimedia features.

Location: 2 Klausner Street.

Dizengoff Street

Dizengoff Street is one of the central streets in Tel-Aviv, and if you want to go shopping, this is definitely the place. The street is full of stores, shopping places and restaurant when you can rest and eat a good meal before you continue your journey. In addition, you can walk near by the Fire and Water Fountain, a modern-art masterpiece created by Yaacov Agam. And if you go south, you will see the Habima Theater that was built in 1935 and is considered to be the cultural center of Tel-Aviv until today.

Yemenite Quarter (Kerem HaTeimanim)

The Yemenite Quarter is one of the most special neighborhoods of Tel-Aviv. You can see there building built according to old style architecture or visit the Carmel Market. The busy and colorful market offers you fresh fruits and vegetables, or even some cheap meals if you're hungry.

Visiting the Beach

Need some good relaxing? The beautiful Tel-Aviv beaches are waiting for you. The golden beaches of the city attract many tourists and local citizens: Banana Beach, Frishman Beach or Gordon Beach are the most popular beaches in Tel Aviv. But if you don’t feel like getting in the water and just want to smell the salty air and do some walking, the paved boardwalk (the Tayelet) is just the place you need.

Prepare for your Vacation and Find a place to Stay

Even if you are going for a vacation for 2 days only, you need to prepare, in order to make the best of it. The most important thing to do is to find a good place to stay for night, and since we are talking about Tel-Aviv, you probably do not want to miss the beach, even at night.