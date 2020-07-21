Ari Fuld's killer sentenced to life in prison

Palestinian Arab terrorist who confessed to stabbing American-Israeli man to death in 2018 is given life sentence.

The Fuld family outside of the court

An Arab terrorist who stabbed an Israeli-American man to death in 2018 has been sentenced to life imprisonment Tuesday afternoon.

Khalil Jabarin, the terrorist who stabbed Ari Fuld to death south of Jerusalem two years ago, was sentenced to life imprisonment by an IDF court at Ofer Prison, west of Jerusalem, Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the life sentence, the court ordered Jabarin pay damages to the Fuld family.

Fuld, a 45-year-old American-born father of four, was stabbed to death by Jabarin outside of a shopping center in Gush Etzion on September 16th, 2018.

Jabarin was convicted on January 6th of this year after he confessed to the murder.

Fuld’s family gathered outside of the court just before Tuesday’s decision was handed down, expressing hope the court would sentence Jabarin to life in prison.

“We only can hope for one outcome,” said Mary Fuld, Ari’s mother. “There’s nothing that can bring us any kind of comfort or condolence. But as a citizen of this country, as a proud Jew, we hope and pray that justice will be served so that we can continue to be proud of our country and its judges.”