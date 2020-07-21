'We were almost lynched'

Four Jewish youths were attacked by Arab rioters in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, during the riots which broke out Sunday.

The four youths found themselves surrounded by rioters after they accidentally drove into the area.

The Arab rioters hurled epithets, spat at the four, vandalized their car, and tried to attack them physically.

The four victims have filed a police complaint over the attack, and Honenu attorney Haim Bleicher has called on police to bring the assailants to justice.

“There was a huge Arab protest,” said two of the young women who were in the car at the time. “They surrounded us with people and motorcycles. When we rolled up the windows so we wouldn’t get killed, they started to smash up the car, banged on the windows, smashed the side mirrors.”

Eventually, the four youths managed to escape.

“Miraculously, we were able to get a way. It is a miracle that nothing happened to us, only the car was damaged. We turned to one of the police officers to help us; we were in shock and traumatized but he was so apathetic towards us. He saw a group of people who had just survived a lynch, but he doesn’t even ask if we’re okay.”

“If things would have been the other way around, I’m sure this would be a big deal. We were received with scorn at every police station we turned to. We haven’t even gotten a basic response, just ‘Go somewhere else, we have no way of helping you.’”