Yossi Dagan: 'Government is missing the target when it comes to sovereignty'

Samaria leader Yossi Dagan praises PM Netanyahu's management of coronavirus, emphasizes there's 'no better time than now' for sovereignty.

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan expressed support for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is handling the coronavirus crisis.

"This is a real war, and so far we can say that the Israeli government led by the Prime Minister has been managing this war well," he said. "Were it not so, we would have thousands of people dead today, like in other countries where the population size is similar to ours."

According to Dagan, the attacks on Prime Minister Netanyahu stem are coming mostly from the left, and they are unconnected to reality.

"These are hypocritical attacks, but the public knows that the Prime Minister is handling this crisis in a levelheaded fashion and his work is among that of the best leaders in the world," he said.

However, on the issue of sovereignty, Dagan said the government was failing: "As I have already said in the past, the Netanyahu government is missing the target with everything regarding applying sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley."

"Running the country cannot begin and end with managing the coronavirus crisis - there are other issues on the table, such as the economic crisis, the battle with Hamas in Gaza which occurred due to the Disengagement, ISIS' entrenchment in Syria, and more. We expect the Prime Minister to deal with issues of sovereignty as well."

"All of the governments are busy right now fighting coronavirus, and the last thing they will busy themselves with is the application of sovereignty here in Judea and Samaria. The US President is up to his neck in coronavirus issues and he's also preparing for the elections scheduled to be held in the US in November. There's no better time than this.

"I call on the Prime Minister to apply sovereignty here and now," he concluded, emphasizing that he wants "no more talk, and certainly, no more election promises."