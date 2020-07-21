Kibbutz farmers vs the Defense Ministry and the Iron Dome

Kibbutz Ruhama, near the Gaza border, has filed a multi-million-shekel lawsuit against the Defense Ministry.

According to the suit, farmers working near the Iron Dome battery in the fields were exposed to strong radiation for six years, without their knowledge.

According to the residents, the IDF informed the farmers of the dangerous radiation from the antennas only six years after it placed the battery in the kibbutz fields.

In light of the fact that the farmers were banned from working in the kibbutz fields, they are suing the Defense Ministry for millions in compensation for the large amount of land taken from them.

An IDF spokesperson responded: "The suit has not yet been received by the Defense Ministry. When it is received, it will be examined and responded to as accepted in court."