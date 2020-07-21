Egypt intervening to stop Israel from applying sovereignty

Egyptian FM urges Palestinian Authority chief to restart negotiations with the US in hopes of 'ending thoughts of annexation.'

Egypt is working to prevent Israel from applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, by pressuring the Palestinian Authority to restart direct negotiations with the US government, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met Monday evening with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, telling him that he needs to bring back faith in the US "in order to completely end thoughts of annexation."

During the meeting, Abbas said he is to restart negotiations with Israel, but only if in addition to the US, the Quartet members will serve as intermediaries.

He also requested that Egypt do everything it can to prevent Israel from applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and that it pressure Israel to return to the negotiating table without only the US serving as brokers.

"We are trying to find the appropriate framework to advance the Arab peace initiative on the basis of the two-state solution and in accordance with international decisions, which will allow Israel and the Palestinians to live in peace," Shoukry said at the conclusion of the meeting.

The Palestinian Authority, has boycotted the US since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017.