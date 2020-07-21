PA records 468 new cases of coronavirus

PA's total number of coronavirus cases stands at 10,520, with 66 deaths and 2,095 recoveries.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday recorded 468 new cases of COVID-19 in its territories, raising the total number to 10,520, the PA “health ministry” said.

"Since March 5, the health ministry has recorded 10,520 cases, including 66 deaths and 2,095 recoveries, and 8,359 others are receiving medical care," the ministry said in a press statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

The statement added that among the active cases, there are 40 in intensive care units in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, PA cabinet leader Mohammed Shtayyeh, who chaired the weekly meeting of his cabinet in Ramallah, announced that the PA government decided to compensate those impacted by the pandemic.

"The government took a series of measures under a vision that aims at achieving a balance between the people's health and their economic interests," he was quoted as having said.

Earlier this month, the PA announced earlier it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria for five days following a spike in coronavirus infections.

After the easing of a previous coronavirus lockdown in late May, PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila said the PA had entered a second wave of infections "more dangerous than the first".

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently renewed the state of emergency for another 30 days in PA territories.