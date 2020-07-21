Education Minister: The school year will start on time

Education Minister Yoav Galant stated on Monday evening that the next school year will begin as scheduled, despite the coronavirus crisis.

"I say here to the citizens of the State of Israel, the school year will open on September 1. Period. We have a plan, I sat for long hours with the Minister of Finance, he is a partner in the matter. I found partners in the local government and the teachers' union, as well as a Prime Minister who leads the process," Galant said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

The full plan for the resumption of school will soon be presented to the government, he continued. "I intend to bring the plan, in an orderly manner, it will be brought before the government, the local government, together with my partners. Schools and kindergartens will open on September 1, some involving distance learning."

Galant also talked about the problems some students, especially the weaker classes, have in using distance learning. "We are working on it in all seriousness. On equipment, on teaching infrastructure in schools, also on content so that it can be purchased everywhere, also on training for teachers and principals. It is a complex craft. We are talking about 2.5 million students and teachers."

The Minister condemned the graduation party that was held at the Hebrew Gymnasium in Jerusalem with the participation of more than 100 students, in contravention of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

"I condemn anyone who violates the regulations of the government. I do not accept it, I have never accepted it and it cannot be accepted, especially from students and certainly not from educators. I ordered an investigation, and we will see its results, when we look into something we come to conclusions and we take steps,” said Galant.

The Minister of Education was also asked about the confrontation between coalition chairman Miki Zohar and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz.

"This is a tense time period is tense and I suggest that everyone tone things down, unite and remember that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance have a very difficult job. This is not a simple time period, and we have to stand shoulder to shoulder."

"I do it, I'm sure others do it, Miki will do it too. We are together and we need to join hands, including with Blue and White, for the citizens of the State of Israel," Galant said.