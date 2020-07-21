The world’s biggest Yeshivah is set to open its doors

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and as we approach the summer vactaion of Yeshivot, also known as bein hazemanim, Dirshu has launched an unprecedented international program which will unite yeshivah students worldwide.

The special program, which will begin on Wednesday, Rosh Chodesh Av, July 22, is being launched after Rabbis and Heads of Yeshivot throughout the Jewish world turned to the World Dirshu management to create a unique learning track for these times.

As is known, in Israel and in parts of Europe, the second wave of COVID-19 is currently in full force, and many Yeshivot have been closed for weeks on end, while even in the Yeshivot which have remained open, the learning has been disrupted and is not always continuous.

In addition, many of the Heads of Yeshivot, who are in the high risk group, cannot leave their homes and give over lessons, or meet and teach their students.

As a result of the many requests and the great need exactly at this time to strengthen the learning and frameworks, Dirshu has decided to launch the 'Bizchus Hatorah' (in the merit of the Torah) program, an unprecedented venture, which will encompass the entire Jewish world, from Israel to South America, Europe, and Australia.

As part of the program, the Yeshivah students will learn the Mishna tractate of Pirkei Avot, according to the Kinyan Hachochmah track. The learning will be followed by a test on the material, and monetary prizes will be awarded to those who succeed.

A unique letter was published at the end of last week, signed by leading Rabbis, calling on Yeshivah students to join the special program. The emotional letter is signed by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, The head of the Shas Council of Torah Sages - Rabbi Shalom Cohen, the Vishnitzer Rebbe, the Sanzer Rebbe, and member of the Shas Council of Torah Sages - Rabbi Shimon Baadani.

This is a unique program, when for the first time in history all the Yeshivah students will learn the same material - the 'Keitzad Mevarchim' chapter in the tractate of Brachot, including the Talmud and the Rashi & Tosafot commentaries - which will create the largest ever Yeshivah in the world. Tens of thousands of students will learn the same tractate, take the same test, and listen to lessons from the same Rabbis.

In addition to the distribution of tens of thousands of special booklets containing study material for Keitzad Mevarchim throughout Israel, to reduce the crowding in synagogues, Dirshu has initiated up a special telephone line with in depth lessons on the material being studied, from the leading Rabbis of our generation and heads of Yeshivot.

Following inquiries by heads of Yeshivot for high school age boys and principals of Talmudei Torah for elementary school ages to the Dirshu management, it was decided at the last minute to also include younger ages, including students who will begin Yeshivah Ketanah (Junior Yeshivah) this coming month of Elul. According to estimates by Dirshu, around 50,000 students from around the Jewish world are expected to join the program.