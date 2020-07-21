Who is really behind the 'mysterious explosive accidents’ in Iran?

A former US Foreign Service Officer talks about what happened in Iran and why the world thinks that Israel did it.

Smoke rises from ships that are burning at the Iranian port of Bushehr

Mysterious explosions, blasts and fires have been going off in Iran. Who is setting them off, and why?

Also, the left-wing demonstrations in Israel are making a lot of "noise" in Israel, and the coronavirus is still with us, fueling calls for PM Netanyahu to resign.

Tamar Yonah speaks about all of this with Aaron Braunstein, a former US Foreign Service Officer who has worked in Washington, Egypt, Tunisia, and Muslim West Africa for 30 years as part of the United States Foreign Service.

Today, he heads the Jewish Covenant Alliance.