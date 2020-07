Jodi Samuels shares her journey from Johannesburg to Jerusalem via New York.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with author Jodi Samuels upon the release of her new book Chutzpah, Wisdom, and Wine.

In the book, Samuels shares her journey from Johannesburg to Jerusalem via New York, as a community leader, world traveler, special needs advocate, outreach initiator – hosting hundreds of people in her home for events and Shabbat meals, and much more.