Motorcyclist killed in Bat Yam accident

Motorcyclist hit by car near Komemiyot Interchange in Holon; paramedics tried to perform resuscitation, but were forced to declare death.

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured this evening by a vehicle near Komemiyot Interchange between Bat Yam and Holon.

MDA paramedics arriving at the scene performed resuscitation, after which they were forced to determine his death.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Emergency medicine paramedic Alex Chen and MDA paramedic Barak Katz said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 25-year-old man lying on the road unconscious, with no pulse and no breathing, with severe multi-systemic injury near the vehicle and motorcycle. We provided him with medical treatment and performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations on him. His condition was critical and in the end we had to determine his death. The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man, did not require medical treatment."