4-year-old in critical condition after being forgotten in car

Paramedics perform CPR on child found unconscious with heat stroke after being forgotten in car in Dimona.

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was forgotten in a car in the southern city of Dimona Monday.

The child was found unconscious with signs of heat stroke in a house and evacuated by Magen David Adom to Soroka Medical Center.

MDA paramedic Yonatan Ifergan said: "I arrived at the scene and they signaled for me to enter a house. I saw one of the neighbors perform basic resuscitation operations while on the phone with MDA's 101 telephone hotline. I started advanced resuscitation operations and used the defibrillator."

"The intensive care team that arrived at the scene continued with advanced resuscitation operations that included CPR, medication, and cooling him with wet towels and water. They evacuated the child to the hospital in critical condition while continuing resuscitation efforts," he said.