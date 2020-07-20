MK Moshe Gafni: 'Grant program won't pass in present form'

Finance Chair says without grants according to number of children, he won't approve plan. Likud infighting: 'Something bad happening there.'

Knesset Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni this evening referred to the Prime Minister's grant program and said he would not pass it in its original format in which it was submitted.

"When I heard about the plan, I was furious and I opposed. They spend six billion shekels and transfer it to families, regardless of how much they earn. Such a thing won't pass the Finance Committee. There should be a differential grant," Gafni said in a Kan News interview.

He said, "Such a thing won't happen in the Finance Committee. It's not right to stop at the third child. They just didn't want someone to stand up and say they're giving to the haredim."

Gafni also referred to the sharp confrontation in the committee between Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar. "Something bad is happening in the Likud. I tried to calm this talk down in committee. A Coalition Chairman goes against government decisions and against the Treasury. I didn't like the style."

"We're working; we've already transferred NIS102 billion for the benefit of the public. It's not that something's stuck. But the atmosphere is murky when leadership is needed," Gafni said.