UK: COVID-19 vaccine achieves positive results

A coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University in the UK has achieved positive results, the Lancet scientific journal reported.

The vaccine, called called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, has been safely tested on 1,077 patients and has succeeded in producing antibodies against the coronavirus.

Kan News reported that Israel is in contact with AstraZeneca, the company which is developing the vacine at Oxford. The parties are close to deal a deal by which Israel would be one of the countries to receive the vaccine if it goes into mass production.

The British government has already ordered more than 100 million doses of the vaccine.