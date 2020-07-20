Pompeo: US and Israel 'share understanding at the core'

US Secretary of State: 'These are nations that have a shared understanding of what democracies can do, the good that one can do for people.'

Speaking to the Economic Club of New York, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about working with India, Brazil, and Israel on issues relating to China. Answering a reporter's question about why he specified these particular nations, Pompeo answered that "these are nations that share our understanding at the core."

Pompeo continued: "They have their own different traditions and their own different cultures, but in the end these are nations that have a shared understanding of what democracies can do, the good that one can do for people in terms not only of security but of prosperity and the well-being of every human being inside of their country.

"So whether it’s Japan and Australia and South Korea, or Australia, or India, or Israel, or Brazil, these are countries that are significant economies in the world with true national security capabilities who have a shared understanding of how nations ought to participate on the global stage and want the Chinese Communist Party to understand the expectation that they’ll participate with the same rules and reciprocity."