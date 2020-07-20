Coronavirus Committee: Beaches will remain open

The Knesset Coronavirus Committee on Monday unanimously approved the exception of beaches from new coronavirus restrictions, ensuring that the beaches will remain open on weekends.

The government is expected to meet tonight to discuss the possibility of partially opening restaurants instead of closing them completely. Sources in the committee said that if the government does not change its decision to close the restaurants, there will be a vote aimed at preventing a complete closure of the restaurants.

Committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud) clarified that the committee is maintaining a dialogue with the government on the possible closure of other industries. "We will not vote on what has not yet been agreed upon."

Science and Technology Minister Yitzhar Shai said during the committee meeting that "according to the health experts, if we reach 750 patients in serious conditions, the health system will collapse. Therefore, any relief we provide [for the economy] must predicated on us not reaching that number."

"It is important to remember that the number of seriously ill patients has doubled in the last month. Government decisions are intended to reduce the number of these seriously ill patients," he said.