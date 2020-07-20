Man arrested for threatening PM Netanyahu and Tzachi Hanegbi

Police prosecutors file charge against suspect who sent threatening messages to Likud's MK Tzachi Hanegbi, threatened others.

Lahav 433's Cyber Unit on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old on suspicion of threatening Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and government ministers.

Lahav 433 is Israel Police's special anti-corruption unit, which deals mainly with high-profile cases.

The suspect, a resident of the northern city of Netanya, was taken for interrogation after sending a threatening message to Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) via an application for sending messages.

In the message, the suspect threatened to harm Hanegbi and all Knesset members. During his interrogation, the suspect voiced threats towards Hanegbi, MKs, and the Prime Minister.

Due to his expressions, the suspect was interrogated under warning, and following his interrogation, he was arrested.

His file has been transferred to the prosecution division, and a short time ago, police prosecutors filed an indictment against him at the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court.