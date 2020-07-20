Yair Lapid: 'Netanyahu needs to resign, he's lost control'

Opposition Leader and Yesh Atid-Telem faction chairman Yair Lapid called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to resign, telling faction members Monday afternoon that Netanyahu had “lost control” of the coronavirus crisis.

“Binyamin Netanyahu needs to resign,” said Lapid at a gathering of Yesh Atid-Telem MKs in the Knesset.

“He's failed. He's lost control. The coronavirus crisis isn't being managed, not the economic part and not the health part. He doesn't know how to manage things, he's a PR man. The failure is wall to wall and it's all his doing. This coming January, at the peak of the winter wave of Covid-19, he will spend three days a week in court on the defense bench. Netanyahu has done some good things in the past, but that's over. We can't go on like this. He has to go.”

Lapid claimed that Netanyahu’s resignation would pave the way for the formation of a new unity government within two days.

“People ask, ‘what do you want, elections?’ No. We don't need elections. If Netanyahu resigns, in 48 hours we will create a real emergency government. A real unity government. Not the huge disconnected government that we're stuck with but the real thing. 18 ministers, an efficient, effective and goal-driven government. The moment Netanyahu resigns, everyone will join forces - us, Bennett, Liberman, everyone. We will bring to the table a proper work plan along with the ability to manage the crisis. Everything that's missing at the moment.”

“Israel's citizens are out of time. We're in a state of emergency. I call upon all the factions in the Knesset to show him the door. The country is more important than any of us. Netanyahu needs to resign. Today.”