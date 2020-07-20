Agreement: No coronavirus grant for the highest earners

Three-way meeting ends with agreement to nix grants for those earning over 640k, increase grants for poorer sectors.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Monday morning with Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), and Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) to discuss how Israel's second coronavirus grant would be distributed.

During the discussion, it was agreed that 6 billion shekel ($1,748,909,400) would be allocated for the grants.

It was also agreed that the grants will be distributed to every citizen of Israel, other than those who earn over 640,000 NIS ($186,604) per year, and senior public sector officials who earn over 30,000 NIS ($8,747) per month.

A individual who is defined as part of one of the following groups will receive an increased grant: those receiving nursing care stipends, those receiving disability stipends, those receiving welfare, needy new immigrants who have been in Israel two years or less, those aged 67 and over who have been laid off or placed on unpaid leave, and elderly individuals who receive welfare stipends.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that higher earners would receive the grant but pay income tax on it, and that the aforementioned weaker sectors would receive a double grant.