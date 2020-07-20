Coronavirus grant: Here's who will receive more and who will receive less

Agreement between PM Netanyahu and MK Gantz indicates well-to-do Israelis are likely to receive less money than their poorer brothers.

The financial cabinet responsible for distributing the coronavirus grants seems to have come to an agreement regarding how the grant will be distributed.

According to the agreement between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), the grant will be increased for weaker populations, while it will be cut for the more well-off sectors of society.

Those who will receive an additional 750 NIS ($219) per adult, after the amount they were promised earlier, include those receiving a nursing care stipend, those receiving disability payments, those who are eligible for welfare, new immigrants, those who were laid off or placed on unpaid leave who are also over age 67, and those who are elderly and receiving welfare payments. This group is estimated to number approximately 800,000 individuals.

However, those whose annual income exceeds 640,000 NIS ($186,604) will be required to pay income tax on the grant, as will government workers whose annual income exceeds 360,000 NIS ($104,965) or 30,000 NIS ($8,747) per month.

Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) said, "It's very important that the message be that the weaker populations are at the top of the priority list during this period, and they are the ones who will use any amount of money given to them, and therefore they will be part of getting the economy moving."