'There is an atmosphere today that could lead to political assassination,' warns former head of the Shin Bet internal security agency.

A former Israeli security chief warned Monday that heightened tensions within Israel could potentially lead to attempts on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s life, adding that Netanyahu and his family must be given extra security to prevent a possible assassination.

Speaking with Radio 103FM Monday morning, Yaakov Peri, who headed the Shin Bet internal security agency from 1988 to 1994, and served as a minister from 2013 to 2014 as part of the Yesh Atid party, said concerns that political dissent within the country could lead to the assassination of senior political leaders were legitimate.

Earlier on Monday, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) called on the Shin Bet to take preemptive steps to prevent a possible assassination.

“We need to prevent another disaster like the assassination of Rabin.”

Peri said that the political “atmosphere” in Israel, including incitement against Prime Minister Netanyahu, could result in plots to assassinate the prime minister.

“Without getting into right now questions of whether the prime minister is doing his job well or not, we are without a doubt in an atmosphere that could lead an individual or individuals to think that murdering or eliminating the prime minister could make things better for the country.”

“I wouldn’t want to compare the two – the situation on the eve of the Rabin assassination and the crisis in public faith [in the government] which we’re experiencing now – they’re different. In the first cast the incitement was on territorial-political issues, but here it’s being created against the backdrop of frustration, anger, confusion, and anxiety during a difficult health situation and all that that entails. The situation here is different, but the results could really be the same, it could result in political murder.”

Peri added that the security detail around the Prime Minister and his family should be increased to prevent potential assassins from getting in through ‘the cracks’.

“The personal security around him is very tight, but we know that security alone can’t prevent a carefully planned murder. A potential murderer can find a crack and carry out his plans. No security is 100% or hermetic. That’s why security needs to be tightened around the prime minister and his family. It’s good for us to acknowledge that, and it’s good to speak publicly about this, and it’s good for the media to be dealing with this.”

Police revealed Monday morning that a 23-year-old resident of Netanya was arrested Sunday after he sent threatening messages to Likud minister Tzahi HaNegbi. In the messages, the suspect threatened not only HaNegbi’s life, but also vowed to harm the Prime Minister and members of the Knesset.