Aryeh Deri: 'Prevent another murder like Yitzhak Rabin's'

Interior Min. Deri calls on Shabak to prevent murder of PM Netanyahu. 'Israelis will find it difficult to handle another such tragedy.'

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) sent a letter to the Shabak (Israel Security Agency) chief warning of a wave of incitement against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Israel Hayom reported.

In the letter, titled, "Preventing the murder of the Prime Minister and harm to members of his family," Deri wrote that "in recent days and weeks, we are witness to dangerous incitement which does not know boundaries and which calls for the murder of the Prime Minister and harm to members of his family."

"As someone who was a member of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's government, I cannot stand on the side and witness these difficult scenes of incitement and the calls to physically harm Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his family.

"We will not be able to say again that our hands did not spill this blood. I am aware of your great efforts and those of Shabak to protect the Prime Minister and his family, but it is my public duty to warn of what might happen and to do everything possible so that steps are taken to prevent another tragedy like this, G-d forbid. Israeli society will find it difficult to handle another such tragedy."

Deri added that "freedom of expression and the right to protest are basic and important values which we must preserve in a democracy, and harsh criticism is legitimate. But incitement to violence urging people to attack, and shaming the Prime Minister and his family, cross a red line."