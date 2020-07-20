'National camp is disappointed in Netanyahu'

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, on Sunday called on the government to appoint a project manager to promote sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, accusing him of being afraid of applying sovereignty in stark contrast to his election promise.

"Unfortunately, the government has forgotten Judea and Samaria and the half a million residents of Judea and Samaria," Dagan stated. “Even during the coronavirus crisis, there is no doubt that the government needs to urgently resolve the health crisis and the economic crisis, but just as it does not neglect the eradication of ISIS in Syria or the prevention of infiltrations from Gaza and it takes care of both, it cannot neglect the issue of sovereignty."

Dagan described a broad sense of disappointment among the national camp in the way the government conducts itself regarding the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and noted that more than two weeks have passed since the date on which the Prime Minister promised to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and yet the government does not bring the issue to the table.

"A broad sense of disappointment at Netanyahu's dissolution of sovereignty," said the head of the Samaria Regional Council. “Leaders in historical time periods should behave like leaders in a historical time period and we are now in a time in which the Prime Minister can leave a mark for future generations. Begin applied sovereignty in one day, and did not talk and talk and talk.”

Dagan said the coronavirus crisis should be a top priority for the government but added that it is not conceivable that the State of Israel will not be able to manage several fronts simultaneously. "The front in the face of the coronavirus crisis is one front, but there is also the front of sovereignty and the residents who voted for the Likud and Netanyahu on the basis of their promises to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, this arena cannot be abandoned."

"I expect this large government to run several fronts simultaneously, I ask the Prime Minister to appoint a sovereignty project manager, just as he has appointed a project manager to fight the coronavirus. The Prime Minister has been elected three times in the last year and a half on the basis of his promise to promote sovereignty. We all expect him to keep that promise," Dagan concluded.