Nigerian Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama tests positive for COVID-19, will enter isolation in health facility.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama announced on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to contract the new coronavirus, reported Reuters.

Onyeama, 64, said in a tweet he had taken a COVID-19 test because of a throat irritation.

“Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive,” he tweeted. “Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”

Onyeama is a member of the coronavirus Presidential Task Force in Nigeria, reported the Anadolu news agency.

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 36,107 with 653 new infections, according to figures released late Saturday from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Six new deaths were recorded in country, bringing the total to 778.