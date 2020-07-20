CDC reports 67,574 new US coronavirus cases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tally finds that 139,659 people have died from COVID-19 in the US.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 67,574 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,698,161, Reuters reported.

It said the number of deaths had risen by 877 to 139,659.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

On Thursday, the United States reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record daily increase for the seventh time this month.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, has warned that cases could soon top 100,000 a day if Americans do not come together to take steps necessary to halt the spread of the virus.

Last Wednesday, Fauci predicted that the US will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by year’s end.

His comments follow promising early stage data for the Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, released on Tuesday, that was developed by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci directs.