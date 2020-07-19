DM Benny Gantz orders IDF to step up activity in virus 'hot zones'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the IDF and Ministry of Defense to step up activities in approximately 25 of the cities around the country most affected by coronavirus, allocating essential resources within the nearest time frame.

These are to include additional staffing of municipal communication centers, an increased dissemination of information, adopting unique city models and an uptick in evacuations to Coronavirus Hotels.

Gantz participated in a situational assessment with Deputy Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir, Home Front Commander Major General Uri Gordin and representatives of the Ministry of Defense. At least three more Coronavirus Hotels are expected to open during the coming week, bringing the number of active hotels to 24.

The Defense Minister was also updated on the morbidity hike within the IDF and efforts to curb the chain of infection, which is expected to lead to the number of soldiers in quarantine dropping by 2,000 and continued efforts to evacuate additional virus patients to Coronavirus Hotels.