US President Donald Trump says Democratic Party trying to rig elections, using 'Fake News'

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, US President Trump said polls indicating he was losing to presumed Democratic candidate Sen. Joe Biden were "even more fake" than the ones from the previous election, criticized lockdowns imposed on the economy and school system, and attacked mail-in voting.

Asked by Fox's Chris Wallace if he would be a "gracious loser" if election results failed to go his way, CNBC reported that the President avoided providing a direct answer. Trump did say the Democrats were trying to "rig the election."

The interview encompassed a wide breadth of topics including the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the US, economic growth in the country, and the President's relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House health advisor.

According to the report, Trump strongly criticized the liberals' "cancel culture" that has become prevalent following the police killing of George Floyd. He also said America was far ahead of the rest of the world when it came to virus control. "No country has ever done what we’ve done in terms of testing. We are the envy of the world. You look at other countries; they don’t even do tests. They do tests if somebody walks into the hospital,” Trump said.

The President said Democrat leaders were attempting to keep the national economy on lockdown in order to hurt his re-election chances. He pointed to a number of Democrat-led states that had declined to provide Republicans the type of venue they'd hoped for leading up to the party convention and support rallies as methods of using the virus to undermine his campaign.