ZOA chief: Netanyahu isn't a right-winger - he's a leftist

'Bibi hasn't established a single new settlement as PM, he hasn't applied sovereignty as promised, he's not a rightist,' says Mort Klein.

Morton Klein, the president of the Zionist Organization of America, excoriated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, deriding the Likud leader as a left-winger.

In an interview with Makor Rishon which was published over the weekend, Klein slammed Netanyahu for failing to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria earlier this month in keeping with his campaign promise, along with the lack of new Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

“Bibi isn’t a right-winger, he’s center-right,” said Klein. “He hasn’t established a single new settlement since he became Prime Minister and he didn’t apply sovereignty at the beginning of the month. He’s not right-wing, he’s left-wing.”

Klein endorsed World Likud chief Yaakov Haguel’s bid this Tuesday for an additional term at the helm of the organization.

“We support Haguel. He’s our friend, he has helped us, and he is a man of values. It isn’t right to betray him in this election. I personally will be voting for Haguel… as will the other members of our organization.”

“Haguel’s agenda is identical to that of the Zionist Organization of America.”

Haguel will be running for an additional term as chairman of the World Likud this week against challenger Miki Zohar, an MK and coalition chairman.