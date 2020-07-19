Appeal to have right-wing activist's 'militia' investigated

A group of prominent writers, intellectuals and political activists appealed to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to investigate the alleged establishment of a "right-wing militia" by Ran Carmi-Buzaglo.

Carmi-Buzaglo allegedly documented himself organizing a security team for Prime Minister Netanyahu in wake of left-wing demonstrations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv yesterday evening (Saturday). He can be heard saying, "Preparations are almost complete. We will hold a meeting, get briefed on the latest developments, and stand on guard of a democratically elected leader whom people are trying to hurt. I am serious when I say that attempts are being made to assassinate Netanyahu within the framework of a regime takeover trampling the founding principles of democracy."

"I am glad that a respectable group of combat soldiers has gathered here with a wealth of knowledge in [private] security, which is exactly what's required," he states. "I am sure this forum will allow us to stand in the way of subversive left-wing terrorists. We saw [what they are all about at yesterday's rally in front of the Prime Minister's residence]. They are composed of professional provocateurs alongside trained [criminals] with a mission of exploiting the situation to carry out their plot. And we are here to stop them."

Addressing Mandelblit, the group wrote, "Ran Carmi Buzaglo has been notorious in ignoring the jurisdiction of Israeli courts to make legal judgements as in the case of Elior Azaria, leading to violent riots in utmost contempt for the military court."

"He is also known as a serial provocateur, agitating and provoking controversy, in a series of acts that, among other things, endangered the lives of civilians and soldiers in Gaza envelope communities (such as launching incendiary balloons towards Gaza)" they asserted.

"Our Excellency, based on information we have received, we are certain that this is an illegal, armed organization, whose sole purpose is to incite to violence against law-abiding citizens through blackmail, defamation and propaganda."

"We are very much afraid that the incitement campaign Mr. Buzaglo is leading may, with near certainty, lead to acts of violence such as those already witnessed in the public arena in Israel. We are very much afraid of another political assassination of individuals opposed to official government policy," the group concluded.