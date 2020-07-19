A passerby in China's Jiangsu province saved a child who fell from the fifth story of a building, catching him moments after he lost his grip and fell. The child suffered no injuries in the incident.
Tags:China
|
Watch: Passerby catches child falling from fifth floor in China
Small child in China falls from fifth floor - but is saved by passerby who manages to catch him.
Illustration
iStock
A passerby in China's Jiangsu province saved a child who fell from the fifth story of a building, catching him moments after he lost his grip and fell. The child suffered no injuries in the incident.
Tags:China
top