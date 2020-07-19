Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky to leave home, visit cemetery

Rabbi Kanievsky will continue his yearly tradition of visiting Rabbi Elyashiv’s grave on the anniversary of his death.

Rabbi Kanievsky will continue his yearly tradition of visiting Rabbi Elyashiv’s grave on the anniversary of his death. As usual, the Rabbi will be followed by a group of spectators, there to guard his safety as well as those who are simply curious to get a glimpse. Rabbi Kanievsky being seen outdoors is a rarity, especially during the pandemic.

This Monday will be the anniversary of the passing of Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv.

Shockwaves were sent through the global Jewish community when Rabbi Elyashiv passed away 8 years ago. To this day, many flock to his gravesite to pay their respects.

Rabbi Elyashiv’s son-in-law, current Torah learning authority Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, is no exception.

In addition to honoring Rabbi Elyashiv, Rabbi Kanievsky comes to the cemetery with a singular goal in mind: Saving the lives of those who are suffering in poverty.

It was Rabbi Elyashiv’s personal request that the Jewish People should continue to give their charity to Vaad HaRabbanim, the organization which sprang from his vision to help the impoverished families of Israel. Since its founding Vaad HaRabbanim has risen to worldwide recognition. Though Rabbi Elyashiv has left this world, his legacy lives on, both in the Torah he gave over, and in the massive network of Jews on both the giving & receiving end of Vaad’s international networks. To those who join in this worthy cause the Rabbi extended his blessing of children, life and parnassah.

In these turbulent times, this blessing is as needed as ever.

Those who wish to add their names to Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky’s prayer list, to be prayed for on Monday at the gravesite of Rabbi Elyashiv, can do so here for a limited time. All proceeds go to Vaad Harabbanim’s fund for families in need.