Yeshivat Har Etzion - The Gush - marks 10th anniversary of the passing of its dean and former Israeli minister Rabbi Yehuda Amital.
Tags:Rabbi Yehuda Amital
|
MainAll NewsJewish WorldWatch Live: Yeshivat Har Etzion marks 10 years since Rabbi Yehuda Amital's death
Watch Live: Yeshivat Har Etzion marks 10 years since Rabbi Yehuda Amital's death
Yeshivat Har Etzion - The Gush - marks 10th anniversary of the passing of its dean, Rabbi Yehuda Amital
Rabbi Yehuda Amital
Courtesy of Yeshivat Har Etzion
Yeshivat Har Etzion - The Gush - marks 10th anniversary of the passing of its dean and former Israeli minister Rabbi Yehuda Amital.
Tags:Rabbi Yehuda Amital
top