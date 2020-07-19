Corona Cmte chair: Not sure the restrictions are the right solution

"It is important that we examine each restriction and try to understand what logic and data it rests on," says MK Shasha-Bitton.

The Corona Committee, headed by MK Yifat Shasha-Bitton, convened at noon Sunday to discuss restrictions including the new ones imposed by the government last weekend.

At the beginning of the discussion, Shasha-Bitton explained, "We, of course, together with everyone else, also want to cut off the chains of infection and prevent the spread of the virus."

However, she said, "We need to see that we do not throw out the baby with the bathwater and create enormous economic and psychological damage. It is not certain that the restrictions are the right and complete solution."

"It is important to me that we examine each restriction and try to understand what logic and data it rests on and in the end we will make the best decisions for the public from both health and economic perspectives, and we will weigh everything," she added.

Shasha-Bitton also referred to warnings that a decision not to adopt the new restrictions would lead to a lockdown. "There is still a long line of things to do before a lockkdown is imposed."