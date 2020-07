Temple Institute Weekly Torah Study: The words we utter Torah from the Temple Institute, located in Jerusalem's Old City, dedicated to learning about the Temple and the hopes to rebuild it. Gedalia Meyer ,

Reuven at Temple Inst Rabbi Gedalia Meyer



Our world is filled with uncertainties, today maybe more than ever. With so much out of our control, Torah teaches us to focus on what is completely under our control: the words which come out of our mouths. If we utter a vow, a verbal commitment to do or not to do something, we are obliged by Torah to keep our word. In this manner we realize our own inner worth and how we can make our world a more certain place.



Weekly Torah Study: Matot-Massei Gedalia Meyer





