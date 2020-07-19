Analysis: Israel finds new Hezbollah missile launch sites

Pro-Iran terrorist group Hezbollah establishing new missile launch sites on Israel's northern border, Israeli security forces discover.

i24NEWS ,

Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon
Pro-Iran terrorist group Hezbollah establishing new missile launch sites on Israel's northern border, Israeli security forces discovered, as reported on Arutz Sheva.

