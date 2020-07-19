Watch: Dr. Zelenko updates on heart situation

Doctor who gained national attention for treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine says he needs surgery to remove mass on pulmonary artery.

Dr. Zev Zelenko, who has gained national attention recently for his treatment of COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine and zinc, offered an update on his health situation and thanked supporters.

Recently a mass was found in his pulmonary artery attached to his pulmonic heart valve, requiring surgery to remove, he said in a video from his hospital bed.

Zelenko added: "Regarding COVID, we're winning, thank G-d; some countries in Central America believe it or not are making hydroxychloroquine over-the-counter, and the truth is it's really unstoppable at this point, it's just a function of time."

"Unfortunately time means lives lost, so it is up to us to spread the truth that there is a solution to this terrible problem."