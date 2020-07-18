Health Ministry: 1,595 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday night confirmed that 1,595 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed since Friday.

Of the 27,502 active coronavirus cases, 217 patients are in serious condition, and 56 are on ventilators. Another 400 Israelis have died of the virus.

Of the total 49,204 Israelis ever diagnosed with coronavirus, 21,302 have recovered.

On Friday, Israel tested 25,033 people for coronavirus.

Also on Friday, a series of new restrictions went into effect, with the goal of flattening the curve and reducing the number of new cases per day. However, following the announcement it was decided to allow restaurants to remain open over the weekend, so as to allow them to use the supplies they had purchased earlier this week.