Record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

WHO reports 237,743 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 237,743 in 24 hours, Reuters reported.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 230,370 on July 12. Deaths have held steady and averaged less than 5,000 a day in July.

Total global coronavirus cases were approaching 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the virus that has killed more than 590,000 people in seven months.

The US on Thursday reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record daily increase for the seventh time this month.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, has warned that cases could soon top 100,000 a day if Americans do not come together to take steps necessary to halt the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Fauci predicted that the US will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by year’s end.

His comments followed promising early stage data for the Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, released on Tuesday, that was developed by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci directs.

