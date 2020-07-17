Kindergarten teacher dies from coronavirus

Shalva Zalfreund, a kindergarten teacher in Petah Tikva, passes away after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Shalva was an amazing teacher and educated many children in the city, may her memory be a blessing," said Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg on Friday.

Earlier, it was announced that Judge Yehuda (Udi) Hacker of the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court was diagnosed with coronavirus. The judge was last in court this past Wednesday. Two employees who came in contact with the judge were notified to enter isolation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday that a new record of 1,929 new case of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

Six people died and 30,965 test results were received on Thursday, according to the Ministry.

There is a total of 26,323 active cases currently in Israel. 208 cases are in serious condition. 56 are on respirators and 392 have died since the start of the pandemic.

Overnight Thursday, Israel's government approved a list of restrictions aiming to bring down the number of new infections and flatten the curve.

